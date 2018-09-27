Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Brown vetoes CalFresh work-requirement exemption bill

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2018 at 6:44pm



SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown, at the urging of Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, vetoed Assembly Bill 2152, Sept. 14.

The bill would have required the California Department of Social Services to create a definition of “food insecurity” for counties to use to determine if an able-bodied adult without dependents is “unfit for work” and therefore exempt from work requirements to continue receiving CalFresh benefits.

Current federal law is that able-bodied adults without dependents can only receive up to three months of CalFresh benefits in a three-year period unless they meet a 20 hour per week requirement of work or job training.

Anderson sent a veto request letter to Brown Sept. 5, and argued that, “Assembly Bill 2152 is a backward looking solution to a very real problem of poverty in this state. Prudence and compassion would instead dictate that we stop extending a lifestyle of poverty and instead, provide and assist needy Californians with the necessary tools to overcome poverty permanently.”

Submitted by Sen. Joel Anderson’s office.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 09/29/2018 15:07