Community leaders recognized by Sen. Anderson

Jacob Terenzini

Special to the Village News

On Sept. 20, Fallbrook's State Senator Joel Anderson attended the Fallbrook Community Forum with about 40 community members. The meeting is held at the Fallbrook Public Utility District board room and is a unique monthly meeting of civically engaged community leaders that tackle local issues through collaboration and a spirit of service.

In the most recent forum, Marta Donovan, with the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, gave a presentation on a new program, "Keeping Fallbrook Litter-Free," which aims to keep Fallbrook beautiful for generations to come.

State Senator Joel Anderson, second from right, talks to local residents after the September Community Forum meeting.

Afterward, Anderson took a moment to thank local leaders in attendance by presenting them with Senate certificates of recognition in honor for their work to improve their community. The recipients included the forum's chairman and co-chair, Vince Ross and Roy Moosa, Jean Dooley of the Angel Society and Fallbrook Food Pantry, Lucette Moramarco of the Village News, and several more that were in attendance and a dozen more from the community that could not attend Thursday's meeting.

Anderson shared, "Fallbrook is a strong and beautiful community because of community leaders who roll up their sleeves and do whatever it takes. It was my honor to recognize the special volunteers during the Fallbrook Community Forum, and it was also fantastic to have some robust discussions about state government with the attendees."

Attendees had the opportunity to ask a variety of questions of Anderson regarding state government, from the DMV to the Californian budget, and he shared some additional updates about legislation currently pending before the Governor.

For more information or to share your comments or questions, you can visit his website at senate.ca.gov/Anderson, contact his San Marcos office at (760) 510-2017, or email senator.anderson@sen.ca.gov.