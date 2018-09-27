Fallbrook Regional Health District receives award

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District received the President’s Special Acknowledgement Award from the Special District Risk Management Authority to formally acknowledge the dedicated efforts of Fallbrook Regional Health District’s governing body, management and staff toward proactive risk management and loss prevention training.

The award is to recognize members with no “paid” claims during the prior five consecutive program years in SDRMA’s property and liability program. It is through the efforts of members such as Fallbrook Regional Health District that SDRMA has been able to continue providing affordable property and liability coverage to more than 505 public agencies throughout California.

In addition to this recognition, members with no “paid” claims during 2017-2018 earned credit incentive points reducing their annual contribution amount, and members with no “paid” claims for the prior five consecutive program years earned additional bonus credit incentive points.

SDRMA is a public agency formed under California Government Code Section 6500 and has provided a full-service risk management program for California’s local governments for more than 30 years.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Regional Health District.