Funds are available to improve neighborhoods

Resident who have an idea on how to improve their neighborhood, may qualify for funding from the Community Development Block Grant, a federal program that provides annual grants to states, cities and counties. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 2.

In the past, federal CDBG funds have been used to improve local youth and senior centers, parks, streets, drainage systems, accessibility issues and fire facilities. Depending on the project, money may be available.

Residents and nonprofits may propose projects that benefit low- and moderate-income residents in the unincorporated area of the county as long as the projects align with the county’s Consolidated Plan and support the goals of: increasing the availability of affordable, supportive and livable housing; improving the quality, safety, accessibility, and walkability of communities or increasing and maintaining accessible, available and supportive homeless shelters and services.

To learn more about the CDBG program and how to apply, visit the county Housing and Community Development Services website for a narrated presentation: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/community-development/cdbg/app-process.html.

Housing and Community Development Services, 3989 Ruffin Road, will also host a community meeting on the application process 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18, in San Diego. Non-English speakers, the hearing or visually impaired or anyone needing assistance to participate in the meeting should contact HCDS staff at least five days before the meeting for special arrangements.

The presentation will provide general information about home investment partnerships, CDBG Affordable Housing programs and the county’s First-Time Homebuyer Program; emergency solutions grants to improve the quality and number of emergency shelters and transitional facilities for the homeless and to prevent at-risk families or individuals from becoming homeless and housing opportunities for persons with HIV/AIDS for affordable housing and services for low-income households living with HIV or AIDS.

For more information, contact Marco De La Toba at (858) 694-8724 or Marco.DeLaToba@sdcounty.ca.gov. People who are hearing impaired may call (866) 945-2207.