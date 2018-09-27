Last scarecrow-making workshop offered

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the scarecrows available as a rental from the Scarecrew.

The seventh annual Fallbrook Scarecrow Days (Oct. 9-31) are almost here. So, school staff, business owners and local residents are invited to take the last scarecrow making workshop Sept. 28, 29 and 30, 2-5 p.m. all three days, at 300 B, Brandon St., Unit 6. Anyone interested can register at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, 111 S. Main Ave.

Talking about the monthlong event, Scarecrow Days founder Jackie Heyneman said, "Of course it is a lot of fun for all of our residents, but it also encourages tourists from the entire coastal, inland and areas north to come to Fallbrook and visit. This is the aim of the Scarecrew, what makes our advertising worthwhile and good for the businesses.

"That has been the entire purpose of the Scarecrow Committee since 2012," she added, "keeping downtown Fallbrook alive. It's a way to help toward that end."

The Scarecrew is passionate about its mission; its members work all year to create new scarecrows for people to rent or buy and also make craft items to sell to fund the entire project.

Scarecrew member Doreen puts the finishing touches on Tinker Bell, another scarecrow for rent.

Any business owner or resident who does not have time to build their own scarecrow can contact the Scarecrew. They still have some of their creations available; they can be viewed at http://www.Fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org where workshop registration and scarecrow participation forms are also available by clicking on "Autumn Events."

Heyneman also said, "Scarecrows in every corner of town make a statement about us also. Fallbrookians support their community. Shopping Fallbrook is really important, but enticing visitors to come is important, too."

Opening day for judging in the Scarecrow Days contest is almost here. All are encouraged to participate by displaying a homemade, bought or rented scarecrow. All participants are asked to register their scarecrow on the chamber website, so each one will be on the list for people to go and see.

"Having your name and location with contact information is important," Heyneman said. The scarecrows will be judged in eight categories this year. For more information, call (760) 908-6913 or email bjsmail5@aol.com.