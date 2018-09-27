One killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bonsall

BONSALL - One person was killed and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Bonsall, authorities said.

The crash involving a Toyota sedan and a Ford SUV happened shortly before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the intersection of West Lilac Road and Old Highway 395, just west of Interstate 15, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

Details about what led up to the crash weren't immediately available, but one of the two vehicles overturned off the side of the road, Doerr said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to Palomar Medical Center, where the driver was later pronounced dead, Doerr said.

Two other people were transported to Palomar Medical Center with minor injuries, Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances of the crash.