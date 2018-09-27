'The Club' Adult Day Care is grateful for much needed new chairs and tables

Susan Crivello, The Club Adult Day Care Center administrator, center, is surrounded by staff members and clients, all expressing gratitude to everyone in the community who donated much-needed chairs and funds for chairs and tables enabling participation in their daily activities.

FALLBROOK – Chairs are essential for all the neurologically impaired clients who attend "The Club" Adult Day Care Center. They enable everyone to participate in activities ranging from arts and crafts, exercise, board games and even gardening. When it became obvious that many old chairs were falling apart and there weren't enough to accommodate new clients, the Foundation for Senior Care reached out to the community with its "Show You Care, Buy a Chair" campaign.

"We needed 30 new chairs," said Susan Crivello, The Club's administrator. "We were so humbled by the generosity of this community which enabled us not only to get those chairs but also order custom-built tables to replace the old folding tables. "Now no knees are knocking against legs of folding tables and every client has a chair of his or her own. I wish you could see their faces when they see their chair holding their special spot at the table where friends are waiting," Crivello said.

The campaign for chair donations asked that donors either purchase specific chairs through Amazon.com to be shipped to The Club or to make a $50 donation.

"It was so exciting to receive each shipment containing a chair," said Foundation for Senior Care executive director Rachel Mason. "We received 16 chairs through Amazon and checks earmarked for the chair campaign. With each shipment and each donation we have all been so overwhelmed with gratitude for the generous hearts in this community."

"A place like The Club Adult Day Care, where trained staff can attend to the social, emotional, brain and physical fitness needs of neurologically impaired adults is not available in many communities," Mason noted. "It reassures caregivers they can take a break from caregiving knowing their loved ones are in good hands. Where The Club is unique is that our center administrator, Susan Crivello, is a registered nurse and has been providing this service since 2004."

The Club is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and offers transportation through the Care Van with clients welcome to arrive and depart any time during those hours.

"The daily cost of $75 is considerably less than private, in-home care," Rachel pointed out. "It's a cheerful, calm and peaceful environment specializing in caring for folks with cognitive difficulties and memory impairment. Care is always provided with integrity, dignity and compassion, with emphasis on socialization and safety. While we're legally allowed up to eight clients for each staff member, we prefer a smaller ratio which is typically one staff member to five clients. So each client receives care according to his or her individual needs."

Tours are available and encouraged by simply calling the center at (760) 723-7570. For those interested in trying it out before enrolling, a complimentary guest experience is also available. To ensure staff is knowledgeable about prospective clients' needs, the medical and enrollment application is required prior to the trial day.

Learn more about The Club and The Foundation for Senior Care at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org.

This press release was submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.