By City News Service 

Two hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 10/5/2018 at 9:09am

FALLBROOK - Two people were hospitalized on Friday, Oct. 5 following a two-vehicle crash in Fallbrook.

Dispatchers received reports of the crash at about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of East Mission Drive and Ranger Road, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

No vehicle descriptions were immediately available.

Two people were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, North County Fire tweeted.

California Highway Patrol officers were investigating the circumstances of the crash.



 
