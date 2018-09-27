Re: Fallbrook Library is not quiet [Village News, letter, 9/20/18]

I got such a chuckle out of Mr. Conrad’s description of our Fallbrook Library – he is spot-on! Back in the day it was a quiet place.

In 2009-10, when the current facility was beginning to be built, the artists selected to participate in the special installations so unique to this space were gathered together and had a charge from the San Diego County Library director, the dynamic Jose Aponte.

He said that the contemporary library doesn’t have the “shhh” atmosphere that we grew up using. He went on to explain that today the library is “the modern mercado,” the community center where we enjoy music and poetry.

It’s the joyful place we gather to celebrate and learn.

Like so many traditions that have evolved for those of us in our senior years, we can adjust our expectations and join the party, or we can wear earplugs. Both are good solutions.

Karen Cunagin