Re: "Real job numbers are better than reported by media" [Village News, Letter, Terrell, 8/26/18]

Okay here we go again!

No one in their right mind reads the Washington Post, The New York Times, LA Times, or any other Fake News newspaper. So anything anyone quotes from them is probably fake, false or biased.

But, since someone is quoting from the Washington Post July 18, 2012, here are Mr. Obama's exact words and I quote: "If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you've got a business, you didn't build that. Somebody else made that happen," end quote.

You can spin what he meant all you want and the left always does, however the last two sentences are not talking about "infrastructure". He went from roads and bridges which are infrastructure into, if you've got a business, you didn't build that. Somebody else made that happen. Enough said!

Regarding government jobs, with a minor exception, most Army, Navy contracts are awarded to union companies with prevailing wages, just like, most if not all government contracts. So people like us who built our business from the ground up and paid people along the way to help us, would never win a prevailing wage contract job....always awarded to a union company. Enough said!

And regarding Obama's term in office, Thank God we did have the Tea Party Congress to contend with or we'd be much worse off than the eight years we suffered so badly under.

By the way, why is it that when a Republican President's term is done he quietly goes away never criticizing a sitting President? I think we've heard all we need to hear from Carter, Clinton and Obama! Does anyone remember the 1970s, 1990s and again 2008-2016? Show some class, sit down and go away, you had your chance!

Dianna Miller