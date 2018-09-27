Customs and border protection app allows boaters to report arrival to U.S.

SAN DIEGO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a mobile app that allows boaters to notify federal personnel upon arrival to the United States from a foreign port.

Boaters arriving in the U.S. from a foreign port or place are required by law to immediately report their arrival to federal personnel, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman Angelica De Cima said.

The Reporting Offsite Arrival-Mobile app allows users to notify federal personnel via a smart device when they are three nautical miles out from the San Diego port, potentially saving time for users.

The app also offers reusable traveler and mode of travel profiles along with remote inspections, as necessary, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers using video chat.

"From an officer standpoint this is much-needed technology,'' said Bill Snyder, port director for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of San Diego. "From the clarity of the video, to the ease of use for the traveler, ROAM has strengthened border security in these remote areas while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.''

The free app -- launched in August -- is meant to replace the Small Vessel Reporting System, which stopped service on Sept. 5.

The app offers a guide for anyone arriving on a small, private vessel on how to enter the necessary information for their international arrival, including biographic information for everyone aboard the vessel.

In certain circumstances, boaters using the app may still need to report in person to customs and border personnel.