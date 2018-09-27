San Diego County students show steady results on standardized tests

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County students' performance on standardized tests in English and math held generally steady from the previous year, according to scores released by the California Department of Education.

The performance of San Diego County students on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress tests generally surpassed that of students statewide, according to the department.

The CAASPP tests were administered in the spring to more than 3 million students across the state in grades 3-8 and 11.

In San Diego County, 25.79 percent of the more than 265,000 students who took the tests exceeded the state standard in English, up slightly from 25.02 percent the previous year. According to the state, 30.46 percent met the standard, down slightly from 30.65 percent last year; while 20.93 percent "nearly'' met the standard, down from 21.47 percent in 2017; and 22.82 percent failed to meet it, down from 22.86 percent the previous year.

In math, 22.52 percent exceeded the standard, 21.76 percent met it, 25.37 percent nearly met it and 30.36 percent failed to meet it. The percentages from the previous year were 21.56 percent, 22 percent, 26.26 percent and 30.18 percent, respectively.

Statewide, 21.25 percent exceeded the standard in English, while 28.63 percent met it, 22.58 percent nearly met it and 27.54 percent failed to meet it. In math, 18.64 percent exceeded the standard, 20.01 percent met it, 25.9 percent nearly met it and 35.45 percent failed to meet it. The statewide scores were generally modest increases from the previous year.

"We're encouraged by what we see, especially since these tests are more rigorous than previous paper and pencil tests,'' said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. "However, we need to make sure all students continue to make progress. We must continue our work to narrow achievement gaps as we raise the bar for our students, and better prepare them for 21st Century college and careers.''