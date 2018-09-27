Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

U.S. Coast Guard offloads 11 tons of cocaine seized in Eastern Pacific Ocean

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/3/2018 at 6:22pm



SAN DIEGO - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton offloaded in San Diego more than 11 tons of cocaine seized in international waters of the eastern Pacific from late August to mid-September.

The bales of the narcotic were seized from eight smuggling vessels intercepted off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by personnel aboard the Stratton and the cutters Seneca and Active, according to USCG public affairs.

"This offload reflects the outstanding efforts of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations,'' said Capt. Craig Wieschhorster, skipper of the Stratton. "These interdiction results take hundreds of millions of dollars away from these criminal networks that work to undermine the rule of law in South and Central America, which increases migration pressures on the U.S. southern border. Keeping this product off the streets of America saves lives, and I am very proud of the efforts of my crew."

The Alameda-homeported Stratton was responsible for stopping six vessels during the tour of duty, while the Active and Seneca both stopped one vessel each, according to the federal maritime agency.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/04/2018 07:52