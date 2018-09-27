FHS junior boys place sixth at Mt. Carmel Invitational

Hernandez, Contreras, Regan, Suppe take home medals

The Mount Carmel/Asics Cross Country Invitational meet Sept. 15 on the Morley Field course in San Diego had 14 schools with the minimum five runners for a team score in the Division 2 junior boys race, and Fallbrook High School placed sixth among those teams.

The Warriors had a team score of 143 points, which is based on the finishing positions of a school's first five runners. Crawford was the fifth-place team with 116 points and Catalina Foothills, which made the trip to San Diego from Tucson, placed seventh with 150 points.

The meet gave medals to the top 60 finishers in each race, and four Fallbrook runners, including three juniors, returned home with a medal. Josh Hernandez had a time of 17:00.6 on the 2.95-mile course to finish seventh in the junior race.

"He was a tenth of a second from breaking 17," said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias. "That's a good showing for him."

Hernandez was one of 213 harriers in the race.

"He's running with confidence and maturity now and not letting himself be overpowered by the other runners," Arias said.

John Regan, who transferred to Fallbrook High School from North Carolina, completed his first Mount Carmel Invitational race in 18:58.3 to earn 49th place among Division 2 junior boys.

"He put together a very nice race," said Arias of Regan.

Fallbrook's third medalist in the junior race, Tristan Suppe, had the 55th-place time of 19:02.2.

"He's also come into his own, running with more confidence," said Arias of Suppe.

Osvaldo Urbina was Fallbrook's fourth junior finisher and placed 69th overall with a time of 19:26.0. Joe Bell was the 74th finisher and took 19:31.7. Ian Whadford completed the course in 19:43.3 for 79th place. Angel Gonzalez became the 101st finisher 20:14.1 after the race began while 102nd-place Ricardo Martinez finished in 20:15.3.

Fallbrook's medal in the sophomore race was taken home by Danny Contreras, whose time of 18:17.7 gave him 22nd place.

"He's running with more assertiveness and aggressiveness," said Arias of Contreras. "It's really starting to show."

The Warrior sophomores placed 17th among the 21 schools with enough runners for a team score. The only other Fallbrook sophomore to finish in the top half of the 244-runner field, Nash Youngren, placed 109th and had a time of 20:43.9. Quinn Lynas finished in 21:36.6 for 143rd place. Thomas LiBrizzi took 22:04.6, which gave him 159th place. Luke Spencer was the 194th finisher and had a time of 23:24.1. Ryan Kendall had a time of 23:40.1 which was worth 195th place. Jacob Crain took 198th place with a 23:44.5 performance.