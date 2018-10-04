Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

AAUW Mahjong tournament set for Oct. 18

 
Last updated 10/7/2018 at 9:31am



FALLBROOK – Once again, the Fallbrook branch of the American Association of University Women has scheduled a Fall Mahjong Tournament to be held Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1175 Old Stage Coach Lane.

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with lunch and raffle ticket sales. Tickets are $20, including lunch. As space is limited, players are requested to make reservations in advance by calling Araxy Moosa at (760) 723-2262.

All Mahjong players in the community are invited play. In addition to an opportunity drawing, there will be prizes for high scorers and, of course, a grand prize of $50 cash to the highest tournament score.

All funds raised go to local scholarships.

 
