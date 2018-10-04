Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bonsall Women's Club makes community donations

 
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 12:13pm

Bonsall Education Foundation president Jennifer Leung, left, receives a check for $25,000 from Bonsall Woman's Club education chair Elaine Davis, BWC president Arlene Rutherford and BWC treasurer Jackie Nolff.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club recently presented a check for $25,000 to Bonsall Education Foundation president Jennifer Leung in support of the continuing restoration of the Little Old Bonsall Schoolhouse at Historic Site Property Listing No. 6.

The Bonsall Woman's Club used to meet at the schoolhouse when it first began in 1980. The funds have assisted in making necessary upgrades such as adding new shingles in three exterior walls, adding scaffolding and fencing to secure the building and priming and painting the building. When the drywall was removed, tongue and groove beadboard...



