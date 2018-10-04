Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free meals now available to all students at FHS and Ivy

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/8/2018 at 11:57am



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School District has announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to all students under the National School Lunch Program/School Breakfast Program and the Child and Adult Food Care Program for the 2018/2019 school year. All students will be served breakfast, lunch and supper at no charge at both Fallbrook High School and Ivy High School.

While families do not need to submit a free/reduced price lunch application in order to receive the meals for free, the district's reimbursements are based on the number of students who qualify for free and reduce...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018