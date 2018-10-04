Free meals now available to all students at FHS and Ivy

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School District has announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to all students under the National School Lunch Program/School Breakfast Program and the Child and Adult Food Care Program for the 2018/2019 school year. All students will be served breakfast, lunch and supper at no charge at both Fallbrook High School and Ivy High School.

While families do not need to submit a free/reduced price lunch application in order to receive the meals for free, the district's reimbursements are based on the number of students who qualify for free and reduce...