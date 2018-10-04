FRWF hosts candidates, opens headquarters

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Republican Women Federated will host a candidate forum at the October general meeting and brunch 9:30-11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 12. Candidates for Bonsall and Fallbrook school boards and the Fallbrook Planning Group will be there to discuss the issues and introduce themselves.

Other local candidates are invited and may possibly attend as well. The meeting and forum will be held at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, in Fallbrook. Guest should arrive at 9 a.m. to check in. Cost is $25. Send RSVP to FallbrookFRWF@gmail.com.

FRWF has opened a local headquarters before most elections. The community can stop by the new headquarters, 232 Main St., in Fallbrook across from the caboose, Oct. 1-Nov. 5. Hours may vary.

Submitted by Fallbrook Republican Women Federated.