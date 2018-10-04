Modern fireplaces come in many varieties

Gas fireplaces are able to be mounted directly to the wall.

ARLINGTON, Va. – Contemporary, see-through fireplaces that warm multiple rooms. Prefabricated gas fireplaces that mount directly to the wall. Electric fireplaces that look realistic and can really put out the heat. No, these are not the fireplaces homeowners knew when growing up in their parents' home.

Today's fireplaces are designed for visual excitement, two-sided exposure and installation in locations previously unconsidered.

"The conventional fireplace has all but been reinvented in recent years," Jack Goldman, president and CEO of the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association, said.

"Today's fireplaces cater to the specific needs and wants of homeowners," Goldman said, reminding all that October is National Fireplace Month.

Goldman said that a decade ago, generally only the wealthy would have considered having more than one fireplace in the house.

"There are so many new products on the market today that can fit any budget and style," Goldman said.

While a homeowners' parents may have had a wood-burning fireplace, the chances are that it wasn't outfitted with an insert.

"Fireplace inserts with glass doors have become the standard, retaining the heat generated by the fire when in use, and limiting draft when not," Goldman said. "Woodstove design has also been updated in recent years, allowing for a wide array of designs ranging from traditional to ultra-contemporary."

Goldman said that gas and electric fireplaces are now installed for aesthetics and mood as well as heating purposes.

"Architects have embraced the long, sleek horizontal fireplace surrounds and are incorporating them into their contemporary interior designs," Goldman said.

Two-sided fireplaces that are increasingly being used in home designs, he said.

"When you consider the visual impact and benefits of a two-sided fireplace, the extra expense associated with it seems relatively low," Goldman said.

Goldman said that second and third fireplaces are being installed in existing homes – sometimes for the calming effect they evoke. Specifically, he referred to gas and electric fireplaces that can be mounted directly to the wall, which in many cases do not require venting.

"Because of this, fireplaces are making appearances in kitchens, baths and other private rooms of the house," Goldman said.

See-through electric fireplaces can warm multiple rooms.

Hearth-related innovations are not limited to home interiors, he said. Outdoor fireplace kits using traditional masonry or pre-engineered masonry products range in design from simple to majestic. The gas-fueled fire pit has also been given a new stage with its integration into the design of patio furniture and other outdoor architectural features.

Many new forms of media, such as the simulated gemstones, have been developed for use in gas applications both in and outside the house. Other products include large river-worn stones and sophisticated metal sculptures.

To experience the impact of these and other fireplace products, Goldman suggested visiting the showroom of a local hearth shop. The Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association website, https://www.hpba.org, also features a gallery of images on its consumer information tab.

Submitted by Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association.