FALLBROOK – The Mission Resource Conservation District and the County of San Diego are offering a $150 rebate for qualifying septic system pumping and inspection services for properties located in the San Luis Rey Watershed at an upcoming seminar Oct. 20, 10-11:30 a.m.

To sign up for the workshop, contact MRCD at (760) 728-1332. Only 25 rebates are available, so RSVP soon.