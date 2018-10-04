Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Newcomers club invites new residents to Oct. 11 meeting

 
Last updated 10/7/2018 at 9:30am



FALLBROOK - The Fallbrook Newcomers Club will have its second coffee meeting of the season 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 11, at a new location – Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 South Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The featured speakers in September were Noelle Denke and Jack Bebee from the Fallbrook Public Utilities District. They provided information about the history of the district as well as what is being done to keep the local water supplies healthy and cost effective.

The featured speaker for October is Kris Jorgensen, branch manager of the Fallbrook Library. He will speak about what the library provides for the community.

New residents to Fallbrook and the surrounding communities of Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow are welcome to attend the club’s meetings to find out about all the activities the club has to offer. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 
