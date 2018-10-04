North County Fire to host annual open house

FALLBROOK – North County Fire will host its annual open house 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, at Fire Station 1, located at 315 East Ivy Street.

A free event for the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow, the open house features many family-friendly activities to teach adults and children about the importance of fire safety.

There will be a free pancake breakfast as well as fire engines, law enforcement vehicles and a live helicopter landing. Attendees can check out the emergency vehicles and ask questions of emergency personnel. Informational materials on fire prevention and preparedness will be available, and children will receive a goodie bag to take home.

Visit http://www.ncfire.org or any North County Fire location throughout Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow for more information.

Submitted by North County Fire.