Real Estate Round-Up: Check out the new businesses downtown

When was the last time you ventured into town? I bet it’s been awhile. It’s time for you to come check it out.

One of the greatest values in real estate, after the value of the home, is the quality of the town that the home is in. Fallbrook has long been known as a charming place to live, because of its incredible weather, the slower pace of life, and our friendly residents.

We are also well-known for the over 160 nonprofits that are involved in many activities that make it a great place for retirement. We have car clubs, art clubs, trails and garden clubs, history clubs and many, many others.

Today I am inviting you to come downtown to see all the new shops that are open. Fallbrook is alive and well, and open for business. Guess what? There is no traffic and there is plenty of parking. In the last few months, four new shops have opened for business. They are all open on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 12-3 p.m. Plan an afternoon and explore Fallbrook.

The Pink Pineapple Boutique will bring some sunshine to your day. Cheryl Pollard previously operated her business in Old Town, Temecula. Thankfully she has relocated to N. Main Avenue.

Cheryl’s shop is full of tropical clothing for men, women and children and includes accessories, sandals, jewelry and home goods. She also creates customized travel itineraries for people who still appreciate personalized service and has been doing this for 28 years. If you want to get the inside tip on where to eat, what sites to see and what activities exist in a place you’ve never visited before, you want to speak with Cheryl. But even if you’re not traveling, stop in to find some exceptional aloha clothing that will brighten your day.

One door down is Vintage Retail Therapy. The owner, Mara LaFay, has created a fun place to pick up lots of home décor. She is also teaching classes on how to create many of the items she carries. If furniture refinishing is your thing, take a class to learn how. If you’d like to make some customized kitchen towels or pillow cases, do a drop-in class, and make and take your project. She has classes in mosaics, knitting, macramé, taught by local artists. Mara hosts a weekly Facebook live class every Sunday at 5. Visit http://www.vintageretailtherapy.com to join in.

Next to Mara on North Main Avenue is The Gallery, an art gallery featuring the talented local artists of the Fallbrook Art Association. The Fallbrook Art Association is dedicated to supporting art in our community by sponsoring demonstrations, workshops, festivals, exhibits, opportunities, scholarships and two highly acclaimed shows in Fallbrook. This is a great addition to the three other galleries in town. If you want some inspiration, stop in and find out about the classes that will be offered so you can get your inner artist going. It's never too late to learn how to express yourself through art.

The Shop Around the Corner, is just that, right around the corner on Hawthorn. Just follow the blue steps into this charming shop. Theresa Morris has filled this space with all things inspirational. There are great gift items and wall art, books, jewelry, home décor and cards. Theresa has created a local gathering place where you can hang out, read, have a cup of coffee or tea, use her free Wi-Fi, and shop. You are guaranteed to walk out with a happy heart after spending some time with Theresa in her friendly shop.

Remember, people don’t just buy a home, they buy a town, and downtown Fallbrook is looking darn good right now. These new local shops are adding value to your home and our town. Support them, which in turn supports you. Murphy and Murphy, Southern California Realty is also open seven days a week, so stop in to say hi when you visit our thriving downtown of Fallbrook!

Kim Murphy can be reached at kim@murphy-realty.com or (760) 415-9292 or at 130 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. Her broker license is #01229921, and she is on the board of directors for the California Association of Realtors.