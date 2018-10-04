Scarecrows are coming to Fallbrook

Members of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Committee, the ScareCREW, are, front row from left, Vickie George and Mary Vitrano; second row from left, BJ Maus, Dawn Mitchell, LaNita Hague, Jackie Heyneman and Bev DeVilbiss and back row, Doreen Guthrie. Not pictured: Jean Benson, Nanette Noonan, Kathie Richards, Barbara Luther and Judi Erickson.

FALLBROOK – Scarecrows are invading Fallbrook for the seventh year, bringing a month of community fun to the "Friendly Village." Merchants and residents will display their scarecrows, Oct. 9-31.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce scarecrow committee, the ScareCREW, announced new categories for the scarecrow competition: reduce, reuse, recycle; mechanical/technical; funniest/humor and promoting business along with the wow factor; artistic factor; pop culture and kids.

For the people's choice, the community can vote by using the ballot which will be in the Village News starting Oct. 11. The people's choice ballots can be dropped off at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Fallbrook Public Library anytime between the Oct. 11 and noon Oct. 31, or at the Scarecrow booth at the Harvest Faire on Oct. 28. The prize is massive publicity for the scarecrow.

Entry forms are available at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. SDG&E is sponsoring Fallbrook Scare Days.

Submitted by Fallbrook Scarecrow Days.