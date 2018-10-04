Library announces most checked-out items

Last updated 10/8/2018 at 1:31pm

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of August. They are:

Adult Fiction

1) "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah

2) "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn

3) "End Game" by David Baldacci

4) "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton

5) "Don’t Let Go" by Harlan Coben

6) "Twisted Prey" by John Sandford

7) "The Fallen" by David Baldacci

8) "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly

9) "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham

10) "The Whistler" by John Grisham

Adult Non-Fiction

1) "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidyi...