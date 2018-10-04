Library announces most checked-out items
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 1:31pm
FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of August. They are:
Adult Fiction
1) "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah
2) "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn
3) "End Game" by David Baldacci
4) "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton
5) "Don’t Let Go" by Harlan Coben
6) "Twisted Prey" by John Sandford
7) "The Fallen" by David Baldacci
8) "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly
9) "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham
10) "The Whistler" by John Grisham
Adult Non-Fiction
1) "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidyi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)