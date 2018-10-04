Local artist Osgrove to speak at FAA meeting

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook artist Si Osgrove will present “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Composition” at the Fallbrook Art Association, Oct. 20, at the Fallbrook Women’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road.

The meeting begins 9:30 a.m. and will include a critique of members’ paintings of one work each by Osgrove until 10:15 a.m., followed by his presentation. Osgrove will present a slideshow of paintings and photographs to illustrate various aspects of composition. The public is invited.

For seven years Osgrove taught photography at University of California Los Angeles Extension i...