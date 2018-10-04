Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Local artist Osgrove to speak at FAA meeting

 
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 2:09pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook artist Si Osgrove will present “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Composition” at the Fallbrook Art Association, Oct. 20, at the Fallbrook Women’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road.

The meeting begins 9:30 a.m. and will include a critique of members’ paintings of one work each by Osgrove until 10:15 a.m., followed by his presentation. Osgrove will present a slideshow of paintings and photographs to illustrate various aspects of composition. The public is invited.

For seven years Osgrove taught photography at University of California Los Angeles Extension i...



