By Jeff Pack
Producer 

Village Newsmakers Podcast: Dr. Terry Rondberg

 
Last updated 10/11/2018 at 1:38pm

Julie Reeder talked with Omega Brain Health and Nutrition Center's Dr. Terry Rondberg who practices holistic healing and utilizes a wide array of unique services. He performs acupuncture, ayurveda, massage, mind-body medicine and energy medicine to restore health and balance to his patients. This approach perfectly blends the benefits from eastern medicine, chiropractic, modern psychology and neuroscience. It was a very interesting discussion and we thought you should hear it!

Download the podcast at https://www.reedermediapods.com/e/drterry/

Catch up on all our podcasts at http://www.reedermediapods.com or subscribe through iTunes or the i0S podcast app by searching "Reeder Media Podcast Network."

 
