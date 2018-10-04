Crisis response team continues to respond to fatalities

SAN DIEGO – Trauma Intervention Programs was requested to respond to a single vehicle, fatal collision in Pauma Valley, Sept. 24, to assist family members of the deceased.

After 33 years of service, TIP continues responding to a high demand need in the community. Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy in collaboration and working side by side with emergency response personnel, TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

Specially trained citizen volunteers provide care and support to residents who have been traumatized by a personal tragedy or are in a state of crisis. Often, survivors are alone, in shock and dismay following a sudden tragedy. TIP partners with fire, law enforcement, hospitals and the Medical Examiner’s Office to provide crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Volunteers are trained to respond to a variety of tragedies to offer support in cases of house fires, natural death, drowning, sudden infant death, suicide, homicide, domestic violence and community disasters, just to name a few examples.

Tragedy does not discriminate and the need for TIP services continues to exist. TIP volunteers provided 95,000 hours of service while assisting over 4,800 citizens in crisis last year.

TIP San Diego is seeking skilled, compassionate individuals to consider being a TIP volunteer and sign up for an upcoming training academy in the area. For more information, visit http://www.TIPSanDiego.org or call (855) 847-7343.

The upcoming TIP training schedule is as follows: October 2018 in North County Inland; February 2019 in North County and May 2019 in East County. For additional information about volunteering, visit http://www.tipsandiego.org/become_volunteer.htm.

The Trauma Intervention Programs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that those who are emotionally traumatized in emergency situations receive the assistance they need.

Submitted by Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego Inc.