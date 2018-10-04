Delicious breakfast bread pudding satisfies

FALLBROOK – Bread pudding is a tasty concoction made with simple ingredients that, when combined, pack a punch.

Bread pudding often can be crafted from ingredients already stored in the kitchen. In addition, recipes can be adjusted depending on the number of servings desired.

While bread pudding may be thought of as a dessert, it also can make for a tantalizing meal at breakfast or brunch. Ideal for warming up on autumn or winter days, this "Breakfast Bread Pudding With Pecan Crumble" is courtesy of The American Pecan Council and Brandon Matzek, founder of the culinary website Kitchen K...