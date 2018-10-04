Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Delicious breakfast bread pudding satisfies

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/8/2018 at 12:27pm

FALLBROOK – Bread pudding is a tasty concoction made with simple ingredients that, when combined, pack a punch.

Bread pudding often can be crafted from ingredients already stored in the kitchen. In addition, recipes can be adjusted depending on the number of servings desired.

While bread pudding may be thought of as a dessert, it also can make for a tantalizing meal at breakfast or brunch. Ideal for warming up on autumn or winter days, this "Breakfast Bread Pudding With Pecan Crumble" is courtesy of The American Pecan Council and Brandon Matzek, founder of the culinary website Kitchen K...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018