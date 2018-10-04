Eagle Scout project produces planter boxes

Eagle Scout Matthew Hopkins poses with the two planter boxes he constructed especially for the seniors at the Foundation for Senior Care's adult day care facility.

FALLBROOK – Matthew Hopkins' Eagle Scout project was created for the Foundation for Senior Care's adult day care facility. Hopkins built two planter boxes especially suited for all seniors to garden with safety and ease of access in mind.

Hopkins is a member of Boy Scout Troop 731. His Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held Sept. 23 at the Reche School House on Live Oak Park Road.

Participants in the ceremony included his parents Anna and Peter Hopkins, and scout leaders Steve Schlumpberger, Mike McCoy, Chace Steeves, Dirk Thayer and David Creamer as well as fellow scouts from Troop 731.

