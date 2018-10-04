Healing Prayer offered at Calvary Chapel Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Calvary Chapel Fallbrook invites the public to the monthly Healing Prayer session 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

The “hands on” healing prayer ministry was formed by a team of men and women who will anoint with oil and pray with those who are in need of physical or emotional healing. The team meets 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the fellowship hall.

The healing ministry in no way detracts from the gifts God gives through medicine and doctors, according to the ministry team. It is no substitute for either medicine or the proper care of one’s health, they said; rather, it adds to residents’ total resources for wholeness.

The greatest healing of all is the reunion or reconciliation of a human being with God, according to the healing prayer team. When this spiritual healing happens, physical healing sometimes occurs, mental and emotional balance is often restored, spiritual health is enhanced, and relationships are healed, they said.

All are welcome to join the team for an hour of hands-on prayer and to bring friends and neighbors.

Calvary Chapel Fallbrook is at 488 Industrial Way. For questions or directions, call the office at (760) 728-9138.

Submitted by Calvary Chapel Fallbrook.