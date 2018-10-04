MRCD seeks board members

FALLBROOK – Mission Resource Conservation District’s board of directors is seeking board members to promote the conservation of soil, water and other natural resources in the San Luis Rey and Santa Margarita watersheds through effective planning that ensures a healthy ecosystem and provides economic benefits and quality of life for landowners and the general public.

MRCD makes available technical, financial and educational resources and focus or coordinates them so that they meet the needs of the local land user for conservation of soil, water and related resources.

MRCD works to promote conservation through the various grant programs and professional relationships it fosters with other organization in the industry and through the various departments within MRCD, which are agriculture, landscape and weed management.

Board members work together in a collaborative environment. The current board consists of community members and professionals who come together to make policies and provide strategic direction and oversight.

Any individuals interested in serving on the board and aiding the community can visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bcac.html for information on the process and how to apply.

Board members need not have a direct background in conservation. Potential board members may be a good fit if they are passionate about community service and volunteerism, excited about being part of a hard-working team, have the time and energy to spend six to 10 hours a month doing board work such as attending board meetings and participating in committee work, have been a leader on a board before and are ready to bring their experience and insight to another organization.

Mission Resource Conservation District is located at 130 E. Alvarado Street. For more information, visit http://www.missionrcd.org or call (760) 728-1332.

Submitted by Mission Resource Conservation District.