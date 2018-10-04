'A Toyland Christmas' is theme for 2018 Christmas in the village

FALLBROOK – It will be "A Toyland Christmas" in the Friendly Village this year, as this is the theme that has been chosen by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to incorporate this theme in their window decorating and Christmas Parade floats this year.

The annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. on Main Avenue in Fallbrook. The parade route begins at Ammunition Road, and ends at Ivy Street near the historic Mission Theater. This year marks the 37th anniversary edition of this beloved nighttime event.

Rufus Bowers has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the Christmas Parade this year. Bowers is one of Fallbrook's dedicated champions. Coming to Fallbrook in 1972, he co-founded the Pop Warner football program and was twice president of the Fallbrook High School PTA.

He also co-founded the Fallbrook Community Project, now known as the Fallbrook Food Pantry, as well as the Fallbrook Community Clinic, now known as the Fallbrook Family Health Center. Once an active VFW member, he established the Bread for Veterans Program and Flags Over Fallbrook program.

Bowers also joined the Fallbrook Sheriff's substation senior volunteer program, and has put in thousands of hours. He raised enough money to become the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Honorary Mayor in 2000. Fittingly, he was honored by the Chamber with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award in 2005.

Planning for this community tradition is already underway, and entry forms have started arriving at the Chamber office. A limit of 100 entries will be accepted, with the deadline for entry being Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The parade will be a wonderful and spectacular way to kick off Christmas in the village. The parade is preceded by the downtown Village Artisan Faire the Saturday prior – Nov. 24 – and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting event at the Fallbrook Community Center on Friday, Nov. 30. Stop in the chamber office at the end of the month for a postcard detailing the holiday events in the village.

Anyone who would like to be a part of this festive parade, stop in and pick up an entry application at the Chamber office, or download an entry form at the Chamber website by visiting http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and click on the EVENTS tab.

Sponsorship packages are now available as well. The Christmas Parade is a gift to community and everyone can be a part of it! To make a contribution to this special traditional holiday event, contact the chamber for details at (760) 728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.