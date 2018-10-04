Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

ASTREA helicopter searching for runaway Fallbrook girl

 
Last updated 10/10/2018 at 10:15am



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's ASTREA helicopter is circling the downtown area of Fallbrook this morning looking for a runaway teenage girl and asking for the public's help in locating her.

The missing girl is 14-year-old Valinda Sanchez, who lives on the 500 block of East Fallbrook Street. She is Hispanic, has long black hair and was wearing black slacks and burgundy Nike shoes. She left on foot with a pink suitcase. Her aunt called authorities at 8:30 a.m. this morning to report she left home.

Anyone who spots the Sanchez or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1


 
