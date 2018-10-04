Brooktown brightens things up with remodel

Brooktown Kitchen & Coffee owner/manager Seana Martin-Shami, right, stands in front of her business with her husband, Oliver Shami, left, and their daughter, Claire Shami.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Brooktown Kitchen & Coffee has experienced a rebirth in recent months.

Located on the corner of Main Avenue and Fig Street at 139 South Main Ave., the drab brown 1970s "bank building" exterior color has been replaced with cheerful yellow and white trim. The interior has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, new pendant lighting and furniture, giving it a cozier and inviting ambience.

An additional "reading room" has been added to create a homier feel. Historical photos of Fallbrook now adorn the walls.

"Fallbrook has such a rich history, we wanted to honor that and to give our customers a feel of what Fallbrook was like 50 years ago," Seana Martin-Shami, owner and manager, said about the photos. "We're proud to be part of this community, and we are investing in Fallbrook because Fallbrook has a bright future."

Martin-Shami said these improvements are just the beginning as an outdoor terrace is in the works as well as a drive-up coffee window.

"We are creating more than just a restaurant," Martin-Shami said. "We are building a destination where people can come with friends or by themselves and feel at home."

On the menu, longtime favorites like acai bowls, smoothies, avocado toast and Cuban food are being joined by new menu items including Cuban steak sandwiches, Caribbean shrimp salad, as well as vegan and vegetarian items. A selection of fine wines and craft beers are available.

For breakfast, the restaurant offers barista-created specialty coffee drinks with freshly roasted coffee beans. Gourmet beef jerky, avocado oils and soaps, Cravory cookies and more are also available.

Submitted by Brooktown Kitchen & Coffee.