CHP pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Fallbrook proves educational

FALLBROOK – As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Fallbrook Sept. 27, that focused on motorists and pedestrians that failed to yield the right of way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.

Oceanside CHP public information officer Mark Latulippe said that pedestrian safety is a key issue in communities and that the CHP is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws to protect citizens.

A pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted on Main Street and Aviation Road within Fallbrook focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right of way laws. As a result of this effort, 10 citations were issued and five warnings were issued during the operation. Additionally an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety.

The CHP strongly encouraged members of the community to follow basic safe practices, such as: drivers should be on the lookout for and yield the right of way to pedestrians; drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be; never pass a car stopped for pedestrians – it’s against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street; pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks or intersections wherever possible – these locations are where drivers expect to see pedestrians; pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver and make certain cars are yielding before crossing – having the right of way does not prevent a pedestrian from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention, so remember, pedestrians don’t have armor and pedestrians should wear bright colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness – be visible.

Latulippe said that the CHP is committed to doing its part to keep the community safe and he urged every member of the community to be safe and follow the rules of the road as traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Funding for the pedestrian safety enforcement operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Submitted by the California Highway Patrol.