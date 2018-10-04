Confrontation between neighbors results in death

A confrontation between two neighbors residing on the 3400 block of Lake Park Avenue in Fallbrook ultimately resulted in a death.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. the evening of Sept. 18 when Steven Duncan, 53, and Donald McGaughey, 55, became involved in a verbal altercation in front of their homes. They met near the street, physical contact ensued and Duncan died two days later as a result of injuries sustained in the skirmish.

McGaughey was arrested for felony battery with serious bodily injury the evening of the clash and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

"According to witnesses the suspect pushed the victim, who fell down and hit his head," said Lt. Richard Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide unit.

Williams said Duncan was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he died of head trauma in the early morning hours of Sept. 20.

McGaughey received an additional charge of a assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury or death, according to Williams. He is currently out on bail.

Williams said witnesses stated that there was a history of animosity between the two men. He added that there was an expired restraining order (February through April of 2017) protecting McGaughey from Duncan.

Deputies working Fallbrook are very familiar with the location of the incident according to Williams, who said they have responded "multiple times in the past two years to the neighborhood for various disturbances."