Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center hosts Heroes Walk for Life

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center will host their annual Heroes Walk for Life, Oct. 6, at Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook. The walk is a fundraiser and awareness event with a goal of $50,000 to provide funds to resource their free primary care medical clinic opening once the clinic is licensed.

Registration begins 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts 9:30 a.m. Parking is free to participants. Underwriters and sponsors for the walk include Daniel's Market, Fallbrook Coffee, Foli Chiropractic, LifePointe Church and LifePointe Media, Living Waters Christian Fellowship and The Elite Home Group Kim Carlson & Ken Follis.

Children will receive free superhero capes and have their picture taken with Spiderman, aka Brandon Camilo, who will lead the 2-mile pledge walk through in support of the moms, dads and children in FPRC's programs.

A free light breakfast is provided. Participants, most of whom raise pledges, will receive T-shirts. Fundraising for the walk continues through October. Donations may be mailed to the center at FPRC, P.O. Box 1588, Fallbrook CA 92088-1588 or can be made online at http://www.fprcforlife.com where more information about the event is provided.

FPRC's promise to the community is to welcome life with compassionate support toward a hopeful future. For more information about volunteering at the center or about their free services that include free options education, free pregnancy tests and ultrasound referrals via a licensed mobile clinic offered at FPRC, contact Program Services Director Claire Cheely at (760) 728-4105.

FPRC will move to their new location at 125 E Hawthorne the week of Oct. 8 and will open their doors to clients Oct. 24.

FPRC's three-year fundraising campaign to fund the construction at the new building closes in December 2018. With over $850,000 raised from the Fallbrook community, they have $150,000 left to complete the campaign.

For information on contributing to help them reach their goal, contact Carolyn at carolyn@fallbrookprc.com or call at (760) 728-4105.

Submitted by Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center.