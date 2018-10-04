Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

RMWD expected to repeal Ordinance 95-1

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/8/2018 at 9:48am



In April 1995, the Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved Ordinance 95-1 which requires approval by a public vote for the district to incur additional debt if the existing Rainbow debt is more than $1 million.

Rainbow staff and board members now believe that Ordinance 95-1 is handicapping the district's ability to obtain low-cost financing for necessary improvements and, on Sept. 18, Rainbow's board voted 5-0 to hold an Oct. 23 hearing on the possible abolition of Ordinance 95-1.

"The board intends to rescind that ordinance," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

Registered voters within the Rainbow Municipal Water District collected a sufficient number of petition signatures to require that the district choose between adopting the requirement for a public vote to incur additional debt or placing the proposal on the ballot.

The Rainbow board chose to adopt the ordinance, and because Ordinance 95-1 was adopted by board action rather than by a public vote no public vote will be needed to repeal Ordinance 95-1.

"We have an opportunity to obtain some very low-cost financing to build some of our infrastructure projects," Kennedy said. "I think it's in the best interest of our ratepayers."

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/09/2018 01:13