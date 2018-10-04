There's a new art gallery in town

The Fallbrook Art Association's new art gallery is at 127 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association announced its new home. The Gallery at 127 N. Main Street opened its doors Sept. 25. The first monthly show is currently hanging in the new gallery.

Volunteers worked for weeks to get the space ready, building movable walls to create extra space for art, having a new floor installed and painting walls. The weekend before the opening, 81 works of art were accepted, judged for ribbons and hung on the walls.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony by the chamber of commerce and a reception was held Oct. 2. The grand opening will be scheduled for December or January, and the public will be invited.

FAA held its first organized meeting Dec. 4, 1962. The organization became incorporated that year. FAA was started by Carlton Poling, a high school teacher who wanted to start an art club to motivate his students and stimulate interest in art. He started teaching a class of adults, sponsored by Palomar College, and some 50 artists attended.

Ron and Marie Scofield called local artists together to sponsor a school contest and art exhibition. The association was formed with 39 charter members, and Ron Scofield served as first president. The first art show was held in 1967 with Southwest Bank as sponsor for many years, contributing money toward awards.

FAA continued to grow, and in 1984 the second floor of Home Savings Bank was acquired on a lease basis for many years. Since then, FAA has had various meeting places, the most recent being the Fallbrook Women's Club in Fallbrook.

FAA also raises funds for high school and college scholarships and uses an Art Assist Program at the library to enrich art education for local children.

Gallery directors for The Gallery are Julie Compton, left and Ruth Parker.

FAA will continue its monthly meetings on the third Saturday of each month at the Fallbrook Women's Club, but now the association has a place for monthly shows and art classes. The gallery is open to all artists, emerging and established, FAA members and non-members. Shows will include a wide range of artworks in various categories, including paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, photograph, as well as related merchandise such as cards, prints, etc.

Artwork for shows will be changed out at the middle of every month. The Gallery has a space in the back for local artists to teach classes, and gallery directors Julie Compton and Ruth Parker are working on a schedule. The gallery is open to all artists, emerging and established, FAA members and non-members.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call The Gallery at (760) 645-0491.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.