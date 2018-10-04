Writers Read presents writers on domestic violence

FALLBROOK – In recognition of October’s designation as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will feature four local writers responding to violence against women, children and intimate partners. The reading is Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. in the library’s community room.

The featured authors are Sara Marchant of Anza, Yazmin Navarro of Camp Pendleton, Penny Perry of Rainbow, and Kit-Bacon Gressitt of Fallbrook and host of Writers Read.

The eclectic group of writers illustrates the diversity of victims and survivors of domestic violence, who represent every sex, age, race, ethnicity, faith, socio-economic class and ability. The goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month – and of this reading – is to increase understanding of domestic and sexual violence as a means to reducing its incidence.

This year’s monthlong campaign encouraged community members to “do your part” to end domestic violence. By speaking out about domestic violence, reporting witnessed or suspected violence and advocating for policies that support intervention before violence occurs or that protect survivors, the campaign looked to move communities toward becoming domestic violence-free.

The free reading begins with open mic for poetry and prose on any theme.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

The following Writers Read, Tuesday, Nov. 13, will feature the Veterans’ Writing Group of San Diego County. Visit http://www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.