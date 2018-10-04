Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

To anyone who received a certificate of recognition

 
If you have received a Senate Certificate of Recognition from my office and would like a presentation photo with me, please call my office as soon as possible to schedule an appointment.

My term as your Senator is soon ending and I want to make sure everyone who would like the opportunity, can come in to have me personally present their certificate and commemorate the occasion with a photo.

Call (619) 596-3136 to schedule. It’s been an honor serving you.

State Senator Joel Anderson



 
