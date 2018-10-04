Fallbrook High's performance dance team shines
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 3:05pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School's performance dance team has had a great start to the 2018-2019 school year.
The team has performed during halftime at football games and at community events such as the Sept. 11 Memorial presentation.
The team will perform 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5, alongside the professional dance company Mojalet Dance Collective in a show titled "Progressive Steps" at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center, 2400 South Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook.
The performance will showcase the level of progression from high school dancers to college dancers and finally to professio...
