Fallbrook High's performance dance team shines

Members of Fallbrook Highs performance dance team are, back row from left, Kelly Hanlon, Alexis Coates, Stacia Stotts, Devyn Leslie, Chiara Curnow, Allyse Besne and Elizabeth Riley; front from left, Jessica Besne, Haley Flores, Maude Hutson, Bianca Romano, Skye Kressin and Dara Denton.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School's performance dance team has had a great start to the 2018-2019 school year.

The team has performed during halftime at football games and at community events such as the Sept. 11 Memorial presentation.

The team will perform 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5, alongside the professional dance company Mojalet Dance Collective in a show titled "Progressive Steps" at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center, 2400 South Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The performance will showcase the level of progression from high school dancers to college dancers and finally to professio...