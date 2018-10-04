Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Fallbrook splits first round of league play

 
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 3:28pm

Shane Gibson photos

Lady Warrior Alex Guadarrama focuses on the ball as she prepares to hit a forehand shot during a recent match.

After the first round of Valley League girls tennis matches Fallbrook High School's team held a 2-2 record.

"Being 2-2 right now is probably where we belong," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

League play for Fallbrook began Sept. 12 with a match against Ramona at the Fallbrook Tennis Club. The Bulldogs returned home with a 14-4 victory.

"They were a little more experienced," said Lenaway of the Ramona players.

Fallbrook's Sept. 18 match at Escondido was an 11-7 Warriors triumph.

"They put their stronger players in doubles," Lenaway said. "My singles players had no problems with them."...



