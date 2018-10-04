Fallbrook splits first round of league play
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 3:28pm
After the first round of Valley League girls tennis matches Fallbrook High School's team held a 2-2 record.
"Being 2-2 right now is probably where we belong," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.
League play for Fallbrook began Sept. 12 with a match against Ramona at the Fallbrook Tennis Club. The Bulldogs returned home with a 14-4 victory.
"They were a little more experienced," said Lenaway of the Ramona players.
Fallbrook's Sept. 18 match at Escondido was an 11-7 Warriors triumph.
"They put their stronger players in doubles," Lenaway said. "My singles players had no problems with them."...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)