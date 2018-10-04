Stormy Liberal makes it three wins in a row

Stormy Liberal and jockey Drayden Van Dyke win the $101,380 Eddie D Stakes by a head over Conquest Tsunami and jockey Flavien Prat at Santa Anita.

The 6-year-old gelding Stormy Liberal earned his third straight victory Sept. 28 when he edged stablemate Conquest Tsunami by a head in the $101,380 Eddie D Stakes, the opening-day feature of Santa Anita's fall season.

Stormy Liberal and Conquest Tsunami are both based in Bonsall at the San Luis Rey Training Center. They are conditioned by top trainer Peter Miller.

The Eddie D Stakes was contested at about 6 1/2 furlongs down Santa Anita's famed hillside turf course, and Conquest Tsunami and Stormy Liberal raced one-two through most of the race.

Stormy Liberal, ridden by Drayden Van Dyke...