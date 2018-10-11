Ahrend, Callagher, Petersen and Wade honored as top students

The Students of the Month for October are, from left, Trent Ahrend, Grace Wade, Kaitlyn Callagher and Audrey Petersen.

The nonprofit organization Fallbrook Student of the Month presented its first recognition breakfast of the 2018-2019 school year Oct. 4 with Kaitlyn Callagher, Audrey Petersen and Grace Wade of Fallbrook Union High School and Trent Ahrend of Oasis High School being saluted as the Students of the Month for October.

The celebratory breakfast was held at North Coast Church and pastor Greg Coppock of SonRise Christian Fellowship served as emcee of the event, which is sponsored by Angel Society (platinum sponsor), Coldwell Banker Village Properties and Fallbrook Village Rotary (gold sponsors),...