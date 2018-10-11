Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Bonsall Fall Festival set for Oct. 13

 
BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 12th annual Bonsall Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the River Village Shopping Center at 5256 S. Mission Road.

A wide variety of vendor booths will be set up for residents to start their holiday shopping from plants to soaps, jewelry, signs and license plates, pet beds and more. The festival will kick off the inaugural Bonsall High School fall Car Club Car Show as well.

Submitted by the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce.



 
