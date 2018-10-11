Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

David George Greenroos III

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 10:22am



David George Greenroos III, died September 20, 2018 at his home in Fallbrook, California

He was born December 13, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Carol Brickles and David Greenroos, Jr. David moved to Long Beach, California in 1964 and shortly after he joined the Navy in 1967 at the Miramar Naval Training Center. He lived in Fallbrook for 27 years and was a real estate appraiser.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria Greenroos, six children, 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Molly.

David loved his family and spending time with them. His interests included football, camping, fishing, and above all spoiling his grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 20, 1 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 621 S. Stage Coach Lane. Burial will be on October 22 at Miramar National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

 
