Downtown Merchants commit to open on Sundays

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Downtown Merchants met at Cafe des Artists for an informal meeting to organize and discuss upcoming holiday festivities and promotions. Guy and Heather Howard of Mimi’s Boutique invited shop owners and managers to share ideas.

Kathy Morris from Jewelry Connection, Mary Perhacs from the Fallbrook Art

Center and Michael Calvanese from Cafe des Artists were able to offer a historical perspective of what has worked in the past.

One of the topics of discussion was how many stores would stay open for shoppers who desire to come downtown on a Sunday. Several shops committed to remain, or to start opening on Sundays. These included the two newest shops, Fallbrook Art Association’s The Gallery and Pink Pineapple/Travel By Cheryl as well as Mimi’s Spoiled Avocado Shoppe, 100 Main, Brooktown Cafe, Vintage Retail Therapy, Harry’s Bar & Grill, The Shop Around the Corner, the Fallbrook Art Center, Sage Yoga, Bucket of Nails and Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty.

The Downtown Merchants expect more will follow and Fallbrook Chamber CEO Lila MacDonald said that there will be more lights for the holidays.

Currently the merchants are planning Halloween festivities and some of the shops will be handing out candy this year.

Julie Reeder, publisher of Village News said, “While downtown has gone through a lot of shop changes since the recession, we have a wonderful selection of quality shops with gifts, clothing, housewares, kitchen utensils, jewelry, art, restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, etc. These shop owners are committed to their businesses and downtown. It isn’t just a hobby for them. What we need more than anything is for locals to just spend a couple hours downtown strolling through the shops to see what’s new and then we need to make sure we stop downtown to shop before we go out of town.”

Submitted by Fallbrook Downtown Merchants.