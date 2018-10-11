'Honoring Our American Heroes' announces Junior Art Competition winners Last updated 10/14/2018 at 3:31pm Winners in the "Honoring Our American Heroes" Junior Art Competition include, from left, front row, Baylee, Shiomi, Ember, Braylen, Stanley; back row, Ireland, Kailie, Navy, Eden and Kiera. Sponsor Award "Bald Eagle" Shiomi Alles, third grade Kindergarten – fourth grade winners First place "Proud American Dalmation" Baylee Christensen, third grade Second place "Our Defenders" Navy Mills, fourth grade Third place "Patriotic" Ember Mills, kindergarten P. J. Sweeney: Encouragement Factor Award "Never Forget" Stanley Beal, fourth grade Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Award "The Color of the Star" Braylen Beal, second grade Fifth – eighth grade winners First place "Honor" Ireland Scott, eighth grade Second place "In God We Trust" Kiera Faelin, sixth grade Third pl...





