'Honoring Our American Heroes' announces Junior Art Competition winners
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 3:31pm
Sponsor Award
"Bald Eagle"
Shiomi Alles, third grade
Kindergarten – fourth grade winners
First place
"Proud American Dalmation"
Baylee Christensen, third grade
Second place
"Our Defenders"
Navy Mills, fourth grade
Third place
"Patriotic"
Ember Mills, kindergarten
P. J. Sweeney: Encouragement Factor Award
"Never Forget"
Stanley Beal, fourth grade
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Award
"The Color of the Star"
Braylen Beal, second grade
Fifth – eighth grade winners
First place
"Honor"
Ireland Scott, eighth grade
Second place
"In God We Trust"
Kiera Faelin, sixth grade
Third pl...
