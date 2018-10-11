Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

'Honoring Our American Heroes' announces Junior Art Competition winners

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 3:31pm

Winners in the "Honoring Our American Heroes" Junior Art Competition include, from left, front row, Baylee, Shiomi, Ember, Braylen, Stanley; back row, Ireland, Kailie, Navy, Eden and Kiera.

Sponsor Award

"Bald Eagle"

Shiomi Alles, third grade

Kindergarten – fourth grade winners

First place

"Proud American Dalmation"

Baylee Christensen, third grade

Second place

"Our Defenders"

Navy Mills, fourth grade

Third place

"Patriotic"

Ember Mills, kindergarten

P. J. Sweeney: Encouragement Factor Award

"Never Forget"

Stanley Beal, fourth grade

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Award

"The Color of the Star"

Braylen Beal, second grade

Fifth – eighth grade winners

First place

"Honor"

Ireland Scott, eighth grade

Second place

"In God We Trust"

Kiera Faelin, sixth grade

Third pl...



